The Bowdoin College Museum of Art will host workshop, “Pigment Exploration,” at 3 p.m. Friday at the museum, 9400 College Station in Brunswick. The workshop is presented in conjunction with the exhibition “Material Resources: Intersections of Art and the Environment.” From lapis lazuli to raw sienna, come experience the raw materials and pigments used in Renaissance painting and examine the connection between artistic medium and Earth’s natural resources. The workshop is free and open to the public. For more information, call 207-725-3275 or visit bowdoin.edu/art-museum.
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
The Rangeley Highlander
-
The Rangeley Highlander
-
The Rangeley Highlander
-
Lewiston-Auburn
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.