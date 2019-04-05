 

The Bowdoin College Museum of Art will host workshop, “Pigment Exploration,” at 3 p.m. Friday at the museum, 9400 College Station in Brunswick. The workshop is presented in conjunction with the exhibition “Material Resources: Intersections of Art and the Environment.” From lapis lazuli to raw sienna, come experience the raw materials and pigments used in Renaissance painting and examine the connection between artistic medium and Earth’s natural resources. The workshop is free and open to the public. For more information, call 207-725-3275 or visit bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Bowdoin College Museum of Art, brunswick-maine, workshop
Related Stories
Latest Articles