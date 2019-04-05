POLAND — Voters at Saturday’s annual town meeting will decide on nine marijuana ordinances and a slightly increased town budget.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Poland Regional High School auditorium.

The nine articles on marijuana include four dealing with medical marijuana and four dealing with adult recreational use, and one on the definitions in the language used in the other eight.

The four articles for each subject correspond to specific areas of regulation dealing with cultivation, testing, manufacturing and retail sales.

Rejection of any individual article does not affect any of the other marijuana articles. For instance, if voters only reject the adult recreational use retail sales article and approve the eight others, there will be no retail sales in Poland for adult recreational use, but cultivation, testing and manufacturing for adult recreational use and medical marijuana, as well as medical marijuana sales, can proceed under the new regulations.

There was a difference of opinion on the nine marijuana articles among the Board of Selectpersons and the Planning Board. While both groups are recommending the medical marijuana ordinances for all four areas — cultivation, testing, manufacturing and retail stores — the boards differed on the adult recreational use statutes.

The Board of Selectpersons narrowly supported the regulations, with Joseph Cimino, Suzette Moulton and Mary-Beth Taylor voting in favor of recommending them. Walter Gallagher and James Walker voted in opposition to recommending them, as did all Planning Board members.

The proposed municipal budget is $6.9 million, an increase of $208,082 over last year. According to town officials, more than half the increase is for the Solid Waste and Public Safety departments.

If all spending articles pass as proposed, the tax rate would increase from $14.71 to $14.99 per thousand dollars of assessed value.

Voters will also decide whether to give the proceeds from the sale of the Sadie Jackson lot on Estes Way off Summit Spring Road to the Conservation Operation Fund. The land, which was a gift to the town in 1962, is too small for a conservation area, according to the Conservation Commission. With judicious clearing it would have an exceptional view of the White Mountains, the commission said.

If the article passes, voters must authorize the sale at another town meeting.

A Property Tax Assistance Ordinance on the warrant would provide tax relief to residents 70 years old and older who received a refund under the Maine Property Tax Fairness Credit.

In municipal elections, Arthur Berry, Stephen Robinson, Stanley Tetenman and Bruce Uldall are vying for two selectperson terms of three years each. Claire Walker and Claire Ledoux Dick are seeking two seats on the Ricker Memorial Library board of trustees, and Melanie Harvey is running unopposed for Regional School Unit 16 director.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Town Hall.

Library trustees will survey residents at the polls and at the town meeting about renovating, expanding or leaving the library as is.

