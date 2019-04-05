Booking
Lewiston
- Kyle Corey, 50, of 121 Lincoln St., on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, refusing to submit to arrest and violating conditions of release, 11:38 p.m. Thursday at 25 Pine St.
- Ryan Hollis, 25, of 100 Pine St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8:35 a.m. Friday at 47 Spruce St.
- Karrah Knight, 32, of 179 College St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 3:49 p.m. Friday at Walnut and Pierce streets.
- Louis Zucco, 37, of 23 Bartlett St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 4:46 p.m. Friday at the Lewiston Public Library.
Androscoggin County
- Jennifer Abel, 26, of 1048 Allen Pond Road, Greene, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging violating conditions of release, 8:58 p.m. Thursday at that address.
- Lynda Gauthier, 50, of 25 Clark Lane, Greene, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 9:20 a.m. Friday at that address.
Accidents
Lewiston
- Vehicles driven by Erin C. Dunbar, 38, of Auburn, and Belinda A. Allen, 69, of Lewiston, collided at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday at Ash and Canal streets. Damage to both vehicles, Dunbar’s 2015 Audi and Allen’s 2005 Chevrolet, was listed as functional.
