RUMFORD — Regional School Unit 10 will hold registrations for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students beginning in April.

Pre-kindergarten registration will take place at RSU 10, Mountain Valley Region, at Rumford Elementary School and Meroby Elementary School.

Parents/guardians with children who will be age 4 on or before Oct. 15 are asked to go to the school office to pick up a registration packet between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. beginning Monday, April 22.

Kindergarten registration will also occur at the same locations. Parents/guardians with children who will be age 5 on or before Oct. 15 are asked to call their neighborhood school to preregister their child for kindergarten between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. beginning Monday, April 1. Call Rumford Elementary School at 207-364-8155 and Meroby Elementary School at 207-364-3714.

Formal registration and screening will take place at each school. Meroby Elementary will hold screenings on Wednesday, May 15. Rumford Elementary will do screenings on Wednesday, May 29.

Parents need to bring proof of residency, an original birth certificate from the town where the child was born (not the hospital) and immunization information to the registration session.

