The Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) announces a Call to Artists for THREE different juried shows with cash prizes: Art in August – an outdoor Art and Crafts Show and Sale, The Western Mountain Photography Show – a juried competition and exhibit, and new this year: The Artists Trail Fine Art Exhibit – a juried show of original art.

The RFA’s 39th annual “Art in August” will be held in the heart of Oquossoc Village in the legendary Rangeley Lakes Region on August 1, 2019, from 10 AM to 4 PM. This is an established and well attended open-air exhibit & sale with cash prizes in two categories. Applications must be received by June 15.

The other two opportunities feature THE ARTISTS TRAIL: a new joint project of the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust and the RFA designating 15 specific scenic sites in the Rangeley Region perfect for photographers and “plein air” painters.

Photographers: The 5th annual Western Mountain Photography Show will be held at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery from September 14-30, 2019. Photographers may submit up to three images to earn cash prizes in two categories. The Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony will take place at 7 PM on September 14. The deadline for digital submissions is July 19, 2019.

Artists: The Artists Trail Fine Art Exhibit is a new juried show of original art in any medium that features the sites of the Artists Trail. The dates are October 5 – November 2, 2019, with the Opening on October 5 at 7 PM.

For complete information and application forms on all three of these opportunities, please call 207-864-5000 or visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on the “Visual Arts” tab at the top of the page. The RFA is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Region.

