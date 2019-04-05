FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington proudly presents “Now is Over,” the 2019 Senior Art Show for graduating art students. This thesis exhibition is on display from Thursday, April 4 though Sunday, May 12, in the UMF Art Gallery, 246 Main St., and Emery Community Arts Center on Academy Street, adjacent to UMF Merrill Hall.

An opening reception was held Thursday, April 4.

The art show is free and open to the public.

Senior artists include: Martha Campbell from Madison; Gregory China from Rome, Italy; Zion Hodgkin and Adam Morrison from Farmington; Amethyst Miller from Waterville; Jonathan Petrey from Madison; and Renee Schneider from Nashua, New Hampshire

“Now is Over” exhibits a collection of work that crafts narratives around a wide range of subjects, including psychology, utopia, identity, memory, futility, parody, beauty and violence. These pieces are designed to evoke reflection and, sometimes, laughter. This group show focuses on digital video and animation. Sculptural objects, as well as prints and photographs will also be featured.

The 2017 senior art exhibit is sponsored by the UMF Division of the Arts.

Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and by appointment. The Emery Flex Space Gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information or to make an appointment please contact Sarah Maline, UMF Art Gallery director, at [email protected] or 207-778-1062.

