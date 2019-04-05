JAY — A local woman who was taken to a hospital by ambulance Thursday afternoon told police her boyfriend choked her so hard she couldn’t breathe, Jay Police Department Sgt. Russell Adams said Friday.

Officer David Morin arrested Cory J. Hutchinson, 32, of Wilton and charged him with felony aggravated assault.

Adams said Morin responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a Main Street residence at 5:54 p.m. and spoke with the woman. Morin wrote in an affidavit that the woman was crying, there were red marks on her throat and she sounded hoarse. She said Hutchinson choked her with his hands.

Hutchinson was taken to Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. He appeared before a judge Friday and bail was set at $1,000 cash. He was released Friday night, a corrections officer said.

A conviction on felony aggravated assault is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

