Program Descriptions

Big Picture Science: a one-hour science magazine that connects ideas in surprising and humorous ways to illuminate the origins and evolution of life and technology on this planet… and beyond. Produced at the SETI Institute and hosted by Seth Shostak and Molly Bentley.

Bioneers: a 30 minute radio series featuring social and scientific innovators with visionary solutions for the world’s most pressing environmental and social challenges. Host: Neil Harvey.

Bluegrass Review: produced and hosted by Philip Nusbaum, a 1-hour show which presents bluegrass music in a lively and informative format, including interviews with performers.

Blue Dimensions: hosted by Johnny Meister, an exploration of blues, jazz, and new/experimental music. Includes interviews with musicians, producers, and writers.

Celtic Connections: a wide variety of traditional and contemporary music associated with the western European lands occupied at one time or another by people of the Celtic tribes and their descendants. Hosted by Brian Kelso Crow.

Chamber Society of Lincoln Center: performing repertoire from over three centuries, and numerous premieres by living composers, CMS offers programs curated to provide listeners a comprehensive perspective on the art of chamber music. Hosted by Elliott Forrest.

Classic Jazz: a variety of jazz genres, focusing on classics from the 1940’s through 1970’s.

Deutsche Welle Concerts: classical music performances captured live and featuring some of the world’s classical stars performing in Germany’s palaces, churches, and concert halls.

Doug’s Variety: a music/variety hour hosted and produced by community member Doug Clive.

Folk Alley: the best in traditional and contemporary folk, Americana and roots music from the latest releases, classics, live concert recordings, and exclusive Folk Alley in-studio sessions.

Fur Peace Ranch: host Jorma Kaukonen introduces each program’s featured artist in a series of concerts recorded at the Fur Piece Ranch guitar camp. An eclectic blend of performances including blues, folk, Americana, rock, bluegrass, and jazz.

General Store: a musical variety show featuring music from the 20’s to the 2000’s with skits, interviews and storytelling. Produced by Andy Wendell and Annie Stillwater Gray of Solon, Maine since the spring equinox of 2000.

Global Village: hosted by musicologist Chris Heim, GV offers listeners the opportunity to experience music being played and listened to around the world today. Winner: ‘Best World Music Radio Show’ – 2013 Reader’s Choice World Music Awards.

*Grand Teton Music Festival: Maestro Donald Runnicles collects musicians from around the world to create orchestral music in the Grand Teton mountains

Indie Informant: produced and hosted by Rangeley’s own Hudson DeRaps (aka “Lightning Falcon”), Indie Informant features the best in new music by artists and bands that have not yet “made it big” commercially.

*International Americana: Scottish presenter Michael Parks hosts this program of the Americana music scene, as found in different corners of the world

Jazz Over Time: Collected from 100 vinyl LP’s of Institute for Jazz Studies. Produced by WRGY staff.

*Milk Street Radio: Hosted by Christopher Kimball, this foodie and cooking show travels the world in search of new tastes and techniques

New York Philharmonic: The New York Philharmonic’s first live national radio broadcast took place on October 5, 1930, over the CBS radio network. Since that historic broadcast, the Philharmonic has enjoyed an almost continuous presence on national radio.

Old Time Radio: Classics from the golden age of radio such as Gunsmoke, Dragnet, Nightfall, and more.

Philosophy Talk: hosted by philosophy professors John Perry and Ken Taylor, Philosophy Talk engages a wide variety of issues ranging from popular culture to our most deeply-held beliefs about science, morality, and the human condition. Sprinkled with fun and humor throughout.

Planetary Radio: each week, visit with a scientist, engineer, astronaut, advocate or writer who provides a unique and exciting perspective on the exploration of our solar system and beyond. Hosted by Mat Kaplan with Planetary Society colleague Bill Nye the Science Guy.

*Paul Ingles Good Songs: also known as 10,000 Good Songs. Longtime music documentarian Paul Ingles brings his wide appreciation and knowledge to create hourly programs that defy category.

Reveal: an investigative journalism program produced by the Center for Investigative Reporting and the Public Radio Exchange. Reveals the stories behind key issues of our times.

Santa Fe Chamber Festival: a series of one hour concerts recorded live from the Chamber Music Festival in Santa Fe New Mexico.

Sunday Sit Down: a sharing and examination of entire albums by artists/groups of any genre. Produced and hosted by Hudson Deraps with a weekly guest.

The Victrola Show: produced by local community member Mr. Bonnell, the Victrola Show features music from the early 1900’s through the 1950’s. Revisit (or discover for the first time), the sound of a needle travelling through the grooves of a 78 rpm, vinyl record.

*With Good Reason: investigatory and social reporting from around the world

WRGY Presents: programs produced by community members or selected by WRGY staff.

*NEW as of April 2019

