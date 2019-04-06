POLAND — An Earth Day event will be held at Ricker Memorial Library from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27. This year’s theme is “Protecting Our Species.” A variety of displays and activities will be of special interest to home owners and gardeners as well as committed conservationists.

The featured speaker will be Jean Potuchek, author of the gardening blog, “Jean’s Garden.” Potuchek is a master gardener and holds a certificate in native plants and ecological horticulture from the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. She will talk on “Protecting Our Species: The Problem of Invasive Plants.” Homeowners can learn about common invasive plants and how to protect the native species on their property.

Poland naturalist, Alan Audet, will show game camera pictures and video of surprising wildlife in Poland’s Waterhouse Park.

There will be informational displays by civic organizations and area businesses, such as farms and nurseries who actively participate in conservation and outdoor recreation.

Attendees will have opportunities to learn about the town’s conservation lands, trails and parks. The town forester will be available to answer property owners’ questions about their woodlands. Maps and pictures of the town reserves will be on display.

Those who wish may participate in an orientation and clean-up walk in one of Poland’s conservation areas. Participants can learn about opportunities to volunteer for conservation and trail projects.

The public is invited to attend all or a part of the activities. Doors open at 1 p.m. for refreshments and conversation. Potuchek’s talk will be at 2. Audet will present at 3. Displays, refreshments and informal discussions will take place in the afternoon.

The Earth Day Program is jointly sponsored by Poland Conservation Commission, Friends of Ricker Library and Poland Trails Committee.

