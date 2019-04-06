100 years ago: 1919

The batters for the new clubhouse for the Litchfield Fish and Game Association is now in position. Contractor Henry Frost of Lewiston is to put in the foundation after which the work is supervised by Litchfield parties. Twenty new members have been taken in from these cities since it was voted to build a clubhouse. The work will now be rapidly pushed as most of the lumber is now on the ground.

50 years ago: 1969

A meeting of the Centennial Committee will be held on Thursday at 8 pm and Jim King, of the Rogers Co., the firm arranging the centennial program, will be on hand to give details of the program.

25 years ago: 1994

Boston Red Sox pitcher Roger Clemens throws the first pitch of the Red Sox 1994 season, a ball, to Detroit Tigers lead-on hitter Tony Phillips during the Boston home opener Monday. Bosox won, 9-8.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: