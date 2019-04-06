AUBURN – Donald Clifford Gautier Jr., 70, of Pride Road in Auburn, passed away at Androscoggin Hospice on April 3, 2019, his 48th wedding anniversary. Don lived valiantly for seven years with metastatic prostate cancer and died surrounded by the love of his family and friends.

Don was born Sept. 7, 1948 in Lewiston, the second child and only son of Donald C. and Margaret Adams Gautier Sr. He grew up on Shepley Street in Auburn with his sister, Margaret. The neighborhood was full of children and Don enjoyed many hours playing outside and at Pettingill Park, learning to ski at Lost Valley, and playing tennis with his dad. His summers were spent on Casco Terrace in Falmouth where he learned to swim and sail and fell in love with the ocean and all types of boats. He attended Lake St. School, Webster Junior High, and graduated from Edward Little High School in 1966. After a year at Maine Central Institute, Don attended the University of Maine in Orono where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Marketing in 1971. He was treasurer of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity and received medals in ROTC.

Don met Patricia McCallum of Portland in 1970 and they married in April 1971. Don and Pat had three children in Portland before moving to Lewiston in 1974 and then Auburn in 1985. Don worked for Maine National Bank in Portland in the summers and after college before beginning his career with the U.S. Postal Service in 1974. He retired from the postal service in 2011 as manager of business mail entry at the District of Maine headquarters in Portland. He was well respected by his colleagues and made lasting friendships with them. Don was most proud of the two assignments he had at postal headquarters in Washington D.C. in 2004 and 2005 when he helped develop the Postal One program that is still being used in post offices today. He fell in love with the city and loved to walk from end to end for hours. Pat visited him there and through his excitement fell in love with the city too. They returned in 2016 when Pat retired and were able to enjoy the city all over again.

Don was a quiet man with a gentle spirit and a unique sense of humor. He lived for his family and instilled in them the importance of the family bond. He took very seriously his obligation to provide for them financially and to support them in all they did. He worked hard to keep his yard maintained all year round and had clear expectations of what needed to be done and how to do it correctly. He always encouraged Pat to pursue her interests outside the home and supported her many endeavors. He was a hands on dad, beginning with walking Jenny on Baxter Boulevard in Portland before it became a popular walking spot. He was always in the yard playing ball with Ben and Jon and the neighborhood kids. He was so proud of the way their lives unfolded only wanting the best for them. This continued with all of his grandchildren whom he loved dearly recognizing the uniqueness of each one.

Don renewed his spirit being by the ocean, walking the beach, sitting on a pier, perusing the boats in a marina, or sailing on Casco Bay. His summers spent on Casco Terrace growing up were very special to him. He loved the Rockland area and was happy whenever he walked the rock barrier that protects Rockland Harbor. Often on his lunch hour he would walk from his office near Deering Oaks to Portland Harbor and back. His happy place in recent years has been Old Orchard Beach where he walked the beach and felt at peace. His daughter married into a “lake” family and he enjoyed many hours on the water there as well.

In 2015 he made his dream trip to Juneau, Alaska with his daughter, Jenny, his sister, Peg, and his grandson, Hunter. He loved the experience.

Don played golf with his sons, son-in-law, and grandsons and also played with a foursome of postal friends. He followed men and women’s golf rooting for Tiger, Phil, and Annika among others. He cheered on the USA women’s soccer team and was passionate about the Patriots! He and Pat were part of the “Supper Group” and enjoyed many Friday night gatherings and several memorable adventures. Although quiet, Don always managed to insert a joke or hilarious remark at just the right moment. He is already greatly missed. His steadfast determination throughout is illness was an inspiration to everyone who traveled this journey with him.

Don is survived by his wife, Patricia Gautier of Auburn; his sister, Margaret “Peg” Gautier of Old Orchard Beach; his daughter, Jennifer and her husband, Mike Johnson and their sons, Hunter, Matthew and Noah of Gray, his son, Benjamin Gautier and his children, Isaac and Olivia of Auburn, and his son, Jonathan and his wife, Trisha Gautier and their children, Jacob and Rylee of North Attleboro, Mass., and a large extended family and friends.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Sarah Skelton of Family Health Associates and Dr. Christian Thomas and his staff at New England Cancer Specialists for their unwavering support. Thanks also to the wonderful staff at the Androscoggin Hospice where he was cared for with loving compassion.

Visitation Fortin Auburn Monday April 8, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9, at 11 a.m. at The First Universalist Church, 169 Pleasant St. Auburn.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn 783-8545.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the

Androscoggin Home

Healthcare & Hospice,

15 Strawberry Ave.,

Lewiston, ME 04240

in memory of

Donald C. Gautier Jr.

