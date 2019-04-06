SCARBOROUGH – Linda M. (Plott) Holland, 59 of Windham passed away on Sunday March 31, 2019. She was born on Aug. 7, 1959 to Bernard and Marion Plott (Coyne) of Baltimore, Md.

The oldest of five children, Linda was an avid scrabble player and trivia buff. She rightfully earned her title as “the smart one” and lit up our family parties with her dry sense of humor and the laughter she brought to all of us.

She leaves behind her significant other, Armand Polito Jr.; daughter, Elizabeth Haskell, husband Scott; and grandchildren, Jacob, Ashley, Issac, Emma, Caden and Garrett Haskell; sisters, Susan Plott and Elise Holland, brother, Mark Plott and sister-in-law, Yvonne Plott. She is also survived by nephews, Adam Holland, Dylan Linnell, Mark Plott, Kyle Plott and niece, Haley Holland.

Linda was predeceased by her parents; son, Timothy Holland; brother, Paul Plott.

Our family would like to thank Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough for their tremendous care and compassion for both Linda and our family. At Linda’s request a service will not be held.

Donations in her memory may be sent to

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House,

11 Hunnewell Rd.,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

