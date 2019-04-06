Lewiston

  • David Turner, 41, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation, 7:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Pine and Blake streets.
  • Michael Fitzpatrick, 48, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10 p.m. Friday on Pine Street.
  • Jeremy Getchell, 39, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 12:28 a.m. Saturday on College Street.
  • Elizabeth Hillman, 45, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 7:08 a.m. Saturday at 199 Barlett St.

Auburn

  • Austin Gisel, 18, of Gray, on charges of failure to stop for a police officer, driving to endanger and criminal speeding, 9:02 p.m. Friday on Minot Avenue.
