Lewiston
- David Turner, 41, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation, 7:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Pine and Blake streets.
- Michael Fitzpatrick, 48, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10 p.m. Friday on Pine Street.
- Jeremy Getchell, 39, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 12:28 a.m. Saturday on College Street.
- Elizabeth Hillman, 45, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 7:08 a.m. Saturday at 199 Barlett St.
Auburn
- Austin Gisel, 18, of Gray, on charges of failure to stop for a police officer, driving to endanger and criminal speeding, 9:02 p.m. Friday on Minot Avenue.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Boston Bruins
Lightning beat Bruins, tie NHL record with 62nd win
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police log
-
College
College roundup: Kirsten Pelletier tosses two shutouts for Bates
-
News
Turner voters increase spending
-
Boys' Basketball
All-Region boys basketball: Edward Little’s Wol Maiwen thrived with more responsibilities