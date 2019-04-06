AUBURN — St. Mary’s Health System will host the sixth annual Commit to Get Fit Challenge, featuring a 3K Walk, Virtual 5K as well as 5K, 10K and 15K Runs and activities for kids and families, at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4. The events will take place at St. Mary’s Medical Building, 15 Gracelawn Ave.

Activities will be held to build a healthy community while raising funds for the Marguerite d’Youville Fund for the Needy, which supports d’Youville Pavilion activities for senior residents, St. Mary’s Nutrition Center community outreach and St. Mary’s Medical Center patients in financial crisis.

Registration is open for the 3K Walk, Virtual 5K where participants can take part no matter where they are, 5K Run, 10K Run and 15K Run. Fees range from $15 to $45. Kids 10 and under are free.

Those wishing may volunteer to monitor a course, staff a water station or assist with parking.

Last year’s Commit to Get Fit Challenge drew nearly 400 walkers/runners; this year’s goal is 500. Last year’s event inspired 60 volunteers to get involved and raised $77,000 for the Marguerite d’Youville Fund for the Needy and the causes it supports.

Those interested in an interview prior to the event or on Saturday, May 4, when the event kicks off, should call Jenny Cowie, manager of volunteer services, at 207-777-8368 or [email protected]

