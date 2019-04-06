FARMINGTON — Western Maine Audubon will host Shevenell Webb pesenting a talk on Maine weasels at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the Roberts Learning Center, UMF, Room C23.

Weasels represent a diverse group of small, carnivorous mammals that live in aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems all over the world. The presentation will include weasel ecology, status and natural history, and there will be pelts and skulls of the various species to see.

Webb is a wildlife biologist for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife in Bangor. Her primary duties include research and management of a wide variety of small and medium-sized mammals, including bats, northern bog lemmings, beavers, bobcats, fishers and coyotes.

Before joining the department in July 2018, Webb worked in western Canada for 10 years, where she was involved in researching wolverines, conducting aerial surveys on moose and elk, and restoring wildlife habitat. She received her bachelor’s in wildlife ecology at the University of Maine in Orono and her master’s in environmental biology and ecology at the University of Alberta.

Webb lives in Mt. Vernon with her family and loves to spend her free time gardening, birding, picking berries, raising chickens and pigs, making maple syrup, hiking and canoeing.

The event is free and open to the public.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: