DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Rangeley Friends of the Arts announces a call to artists for three juried shows with cash prizes: Art in August, an outdoor Art and Crafts Show and Sale; The Western Mountain Photography Show, a juried competition and exhibit; and, new this year, The Artists Trail Fine Art Exhibit, a juried show of original art.

The RFA’s 39th annual “Art in August” will be held in the heart of Oquossoc Village in the legendary Rangeley Lakes Region on Aug. 1, from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. This is an established, well-attended, open-air exhibit and sale with cash prizes in two categories. Applications must be received by June 15.

The other two opportunities feature The Artists Trail, a new, joint project of the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust and the RFA, designating 15 scenic sites in the Rangeley Region, perfect for photographers and “plein air” painters.

For photographers, the fifth annual Western Mountain Photography Show will be held at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery from Sept. 14 through 30. Photographers may submit up to three images to earn cash prizes in two categories. The opening reception and awards ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on Sept. 14. The deadline for digital submissions is July 19.

For artists: The Artists Trail Fine Art Exhibit is a new, juried show of original art in any medium that features the sites of the Artists Trail. The dates are Oct. 5 through Nov. 2, with the opening Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

For information and application forms on all three of these opportunities, call (207) 864-5000, or visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on the “Visual Arts” tab at the top of the page.

— Donna, Rangeley

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We want our customers to know that due to retirement, Cote Bros. Sewing Machines closed Saturday, April 6. We will be open May 9 through 11 for a “3-Day Blowout Sale” of all inventory, fixtures, tools, displays, etc. Everything must go!

Unfortunately, the proposed sale of the business recently fell through. If anyone is interested in buying the business, you have until May 9.

Please contact Ron Blake at [email protected] for more information on buying the business.

After May 11, the store will be closed but Ron will continue with sales and service of the industrial division of Cote Bros. Sewing Machines, by appointment, at a different location.

We have enjoyed our retail customers and appreciate the loyalty shown to Cote Bros. since 1956.

Please check our Facebook page or website — www.cotebrothers.com — for updates.

—Ron and Lisa, Turner

ANSWER: I am publishing this because many Sunspots readers have asked for recommendations of places to get their sewing machines repaired over the years and this business has come through over and over again.

I wish Ron and Lisa the best as they enter retirement, and have my fingers crossed someone will step forward to keep the business going. If you wish to attend the big sale, the store is at 293 Auburn Road in Turner.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name (we won’t use it if you ask us not to). Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

< Previous

Next >

filed under: