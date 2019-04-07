BANGOR — The University of Maine at Farmington swept a doubleheader with the University of Maine at Presque Isle at Husson University on Sunday, giving head coach Chris Bessey his 100th career win in the process.

Bessey reached the milestone in the Beavers’ 12-1 game one victory, then picked up another win in the 6-3 nightcap.

Brice Springer scattered six hits and two walks and allowed one run while fanning nine in seven innings to pick up the complete game win in the opener. Kevin Carter led UMF offensively by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Jake Bessey and Chase Malloy also scored three runs apiece.

UMF’s four-run fourth inning proved to be the difference in the nightcap. Bessey, Carter and Derek Bowen led the way with two hits and one run scored each. Carter also had a home run and drove in a pair of runs while Bowen knocked in one run.

Justin Rodrigue picked up the win on the mound with six solid innings, allowing two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out seven for the Beavers (7-10, 4-3 NAC). Brad Patterson had two hits for UMPI (1-18, 0-3).

Bates, Trinity split DH

LEWISTON — Justin White’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Bates a 7-6 walkoff win over Trinity in game one of their NESCAC doubleheader at Leahy Field on Sunday.

Jack Arend went 2-for-2 with two walks and three RBIs for the Bobcats (9-10, 3-3 NESCAC).

Trinity (15-4, 4-2 NESCAC) won game two, 7-3, behind leadoff hitter Matt Koperniak, who went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Maine 9, UMBC 2

ORONO — Cody Laweryson struck out 10 in seven innings on the mound as Maine picked up a commanding 9-2 victory over University of Maryland-Baltimore County in America East baseball action.

Laweryson allowed five hits, three walks and two earned runs before giving way to relievers Nicholas Sinacola and Matt Geoffrion for two innings of shutout relief. Joe Bramanti swung the big bat for the Black Bears (4-22, 3-5 America East) with three hits, including a double, and four RBIs.

SOFTBALL

UMF, SUNY-Canton split pair

LEWISTON — The University of Maine at Farmington scored three runs in the fourth inning to break a 6-6 tie in game one and win game one of its doubleheader with SUNY-Canton, 9-6, before dropping the nightcap, 5-3, in North Atlantic Conference action played at Lewiston High School on Sunday.

Makayla Wilson led the Beavers (4-11, 1-2 NAC) at the plate in the first game by going 2-for-3, including her first career home run, with two runs scored and two batted in. Brianna McGrath went seven innings, giving up nine hits and four earned runs while striking out three to pick up the win for UMF.

Broghan Gagnon hit her first career home run for the Beavers in the game two 5-3 loss.

UMBC 4, Maine 0

BALTIMORE — Courtney Coppersmith tossed a one-hit shutout to lead University of Maryland-Baltimore County to a 4-0 victory over Maine.

Coppersmith struck out 13 and walked two in her dominating performance in the circle. Keely Clark had the lone hit for the Black Bears (8-20, 1-5 America East).

