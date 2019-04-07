AUBURN — Diana Pinkham of Poland has joined Fontaine Family — The Real Estate Leader and is available at the Auburn and Scarborough locations.

Pinkham is a Maine native but has spent some time in New Hampshire. Her interest in real estate began in her early career as a mortgage processor. She jumped into real estate full time in 2010. Her first year she was named Rookie of the Year by the Northeast Board of Realtors.

She comes to Fontaine holding Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts licenses. She is a member of the Northeast Board of Realtors, the New Hampshire Association of Realtors, the Women’s Council of Realtors and holds an EPRO certification.

She works with sellers and buyers.

