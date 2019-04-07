Androscoggin County
- Ronald Burns, 19, of Wales, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 9:38 p.m. Saturday, on Centre Road in Wales.
- Charis Doyle, 30, of Norway, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 11:22 p.m. Saturday, on Court Street in Auburn.
- Eric Tidswell, 43, of Peru, on charges of eluding an officer, two counts of violating conditions of release, operating after suspension, failure to stop for an officer and criminal speeding, 12:06 a.m. Sunday, in Livermore.
- Whitney Thurlow, 31, of Sabattus, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 1:39 a.m. Sunday, on Sabattus Road in Sabattus.
- Karen Pelletier, 52, of Lisbon, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 2:29 a.m. Sunday, on Spring Street in Lisbon.
Lewiston
- Phillip Hiitt, 55, transient, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Bartlett and Walnut streets.
- Scott Wagner, 41, of Lewiston, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication, violating conditions of release, operating after suspension, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, 10:13 p.m. Saturday, at 21 Pearl St.
- Jessamyn Ouellette, 25, of Auburn, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 12:29 a.m. Sunday, on Main Street.
- Joseph Baab, 28, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 2:45 a.m. Sunday, at 522 Lincoln St.
- Donald Bourget, 45, of Lewiston, on a charge of obstructing a public way, 2:38 p.m. Sunday, at 115 Oak St.
- Richard Abbey, 44, of Lewiston, on a charge of aggravated assault, 3:29 p.m. Sunday, at 315 Main St.
