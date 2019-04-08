DEAR SUN SPOTS: This year, the 37 Moxie Festival, with a theme of Moxie Goes Artsy, will again host a juried art show, following last year’s successful event, New this year will be a Chalk Walk. Both events will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13.

Lisbon artist and Moxie Festival committee member Marcea Crawford has issued a “Call for Artists” to participate in the Art Show. Set along the traditional parade route, this is a wonderful opportunity for local artists to show off their talents, gain exposure and offer their art for sale.

All work must be handcrafted and original by the vendor. Works of art may include paintings, photographs, prints and sculptures.

For comprehensive information and to register, download the application form that is available at http://tinyurl.com/y54fd8gk.

The registration fee is $50 with a $15 discount (total of $35) for those who register by April 12. The deadline for registration is May 12. Entrants will be notified of their acceptance in the show by May 24. For more information and questions about the art show, please e-mail Crawford at [email protected].

Festival organizers also wish to invite chalk artists to participate in the festival’s street painting event that will carry out the Moxie Goes Artsy theme. Hosted by street painter and committee member Kirsten Eubank, there is no cost to register for this event where artists can create a preapproved temporary image in a 6- by 6-foot space. There are larger spaces available for school groups.

Complete information and registration forms for both adult and student categories are available at http://tinyurl.com/y4vbcyg6 and http://tinyurl.com/y3qwqm5v.

A date and time will be set in the near future for a brief street painting seminar with helpful instructions.

The deadline for Chalk Walk applications and proposed images is May 31. Entrants will be notified of their acceptance for the event by June 21.

For more information about this event and its theme, contact Eubank at [email protected] or 541-613-7472.

— Julie-Ann, Moxie Festival curator, Lisbon Falls

ANSWER: If you want to get involved in this big event, keep reading Sun Spots as I continue to cover all opportunities to volunteer.

The Moxie Festival, celebrating Maine’s official soft drink, is always the second weekend in July. Mark your calendars for the 2019 Moxie Festival, July 12-14. For complete information about all aspects of this iconic Maine event, visit www.moxiefestival.com.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Volunteers are needed to place flags at St. Peter’s Cemetery

at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25. Please join us as we honor over 3,500 veterans who are buried there. There will be a short briefing at the St. Peter’s Chapel before placing the flags on the gravesites.

Please bring water, bug spray, and sunscreen. Screw drivers are also needed to make holes for the flags at each gravesite. Please contact Commander Jerry Dewitt, L&A Veterans Council chairman at 576-0376.

— Willie, no town

ANSWER: This is a yearly event where volunteers are always needed. Remember that many hands make light work and won’t take long at all if a good number of people come out. Think how satisfying it will feel to see all those flags displayed to honor our veterans.

