AUGUSTA — City police are investigating human remains found in the woods off Washington Street on Sunday afternoon.

Augusta Police Deputy Chief Kevin Lully said bones were discovered by a person walking “beyond the pits” on the north end of Washington Street — which is just north of Mill Park — on Sunday at around 1:30 p.m. Police reports labeled an incident at 1:32 p.m. as “suspicious activity,” with officers staying at the scene until about 8 p.m.

Lully said city police have contacted Gardiner police and the state police Major Crimes Unit in connection with the case. He said an identification of the remains could take some time.

“There’s not enough evidence for us to be able to tell who it might be,” Lully said. “They really have to roll up their sleeves on this one.”

Lully said there was no danger to the public.

Officials from the Gardiner Police Department were not immediately available for comment.

