RUMFORD — 49 Franklin’s School of Magic and Showmanship (SOMAS) announces lessons available for spring. Twelve classes will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on mostly Tuesdays and Thursdays and end with a show available to the community on the last weekend of May.

This is a unique offering not available anywhere else for miles. Local award-winning magician, Scot Grassette, assisted by Nick Graham, will teach inside secrets and tips used by the pros to entertain with magic. Focus will be on showmanship, including audience appreciation, organization, scripting and presentations.

Performances will include magic with ordinary objects, rope, cards and also professional magic props. The classes will also explore using puppets with magic, and include several illusions, including the mid-air suspension of an assistant. All students will participate in the show as the magician, the assistant and the stagehand.

Classes and show will take place in 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater. The 12 classes, props and material are $120 a student and will include the dates of April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30 and May 2, 7, 9, 14, 21, 22, 23, with a show May 25 and possibly also May 24, depending on the needs. Classes are limited to 10 students ages 7 and older. Teens and adults are welcome, as well as beginner to advanced students who will be taught according to their needs and skill levels.

For more information or to sign up, contact Cindy Grassette by phone at 207-369-0129 or email Scot at [email protected]

