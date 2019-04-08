LEWISTON — Bishop Robert P. Deeley of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland has named the Rev. Daniel P. Greenleaf as pastor of Prince of Peace Parish, which includes the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, Holy Cross Church and Holy Family Church, all in Lewiston, as well as Holy Trinity Parish in Lisbon Falls and Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Sabattus.

Greenleaf has been serving as pastor of the Parish of the Holy Eucharist, which includes Holy Martyrs of North America Church in Falmouth, Sacred Heart Church in Yarmouth, St. Gregory Church in Gray and St. Jude Church in Freeport.

Greenleaf takes over from the Rev. Timothy J. Nadeau, who took a medical leave of absence in late October 2018, according to a spokesman for the Diocese of Portland. He is expected to be reassigned later this year.

Nadeau served as pastor of Prince of Peace Parish from July 1, 2016, to Nov. 5, 2018.

Greenleaf graduated from Biddeford High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Southern Maine and a bachelor’s degree in sacred theology from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

Greenleaf was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Joseph J. Gerry on May 13, 1995, at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford.

His first assignment was at St. John Parish in Bangor as parochial vicar. He was named director of vocations for the Diocese of Portland in 1997.

Two years later, in addition to his duties as director of vocations, Greenleaf was appointed chaplain and faculty member of St. Dominic Regional High School in Auburn. In 2002, he was named administrator of St. Joseph’s Parish in Lewiston, and in 2004 he became pastor of Holy Cross Parish in Lewiston.

In 2008, he was assigned to studies at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome, where he received a license in sacred theology, with a concentration in spirituality.

From 2009 to 2012, Greenleaf was part of the formation faculty at Theological College in Washington, D.C. In August 2012, he was named pastor of the Parish of the Holy Eucharist and in July 2014 he also became director of seminarians for the Diocese of Portland, positions he still holds.

Greenleaf has also served as a vicar general for the Diocese of Portland since August 2017. A vicar general is appointed in a diocese to assist the bishop in the administration and pastoral care of the diocese, representing and acting in the place of the bishop in his absence.

