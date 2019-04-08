DEAR SUN SPOTS: St. Mary’s Health System will host the sixth annual Commit to Get Fit Challenge at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4. The events will take place at St. Mary’s Medical Building at 15 Gracelawn Road in Auburn.

It will feature a 3K walk, virtual 5K, and 5K, 10K and 15K runs, along with activities for children and families. The purpose is to build a healthy community while raising funds for the Marguerite d’Youville Fund for the Needy. It supports d’Youville Pavilion activities for senior residents, St. Mary’s Nutrition Center Community Outreach, and St. Mary’s Medical Center patients in financial crisis.

Registration is open for the 3K walk, and the virtual 5K where participants can take part no matter where they are, as well as the 5K, 10K and 15K runs. Fees range from $15 to $45. Children 10 and younger are free.

Those wishing to do so, may volunteer to monitor a course, staff a water station, or assist with parking.

Last year’s Commit to Get Fit Challenge drew nearly 400 walkers/runners; this year’s goal is 500. A total of $77,000 was raised.

Those interested in an interview prior to the event or on Saturday, May 4, should call Jenny Cowie, manager of volunteer services, at 777-8368 or [email protected].

— Jenny, Lewiston

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Bolster Heights Residential Care Facility at 26 Bolster St. in Auburn is in search of donations. As we approach summer, we would like to make a beautiful outside area that gives comfort, protection, and relaxation to our residents. In order for us to do that, we are in need of fencing, outside lawn furniture that is accessible for the elderly, and a large umbrella to protect us from the sun. Please contact us at 784-1364 for more information.

—Austie, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: About 30 years ago, I had Apex Cabinets of Lisbon install a nice kitchen for us. I would like to update the cabinet doors and drawer fronts because the kitchen is still functional and I don’t need a completely new kitchen. I know Mr. Goulet bought his cabinet fronts from a cabinetmaker from down South. Does anyone have a contact in the Goulet family who I could call to find out what company that was?

— No name, no town

ANSWER: There is an Apex Cabinet Co. in Apex, North Carolina, a division of Markraft Cabinet Company. I have a hunch they can help you. The number is 919-362-9112. The company is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meanwhile, readers, if you know anything about Apex Cabinets, please share!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Can you tell us why Lee Goldberg is on the morning show and Lee Nelson is on at night?

— Irene, Lewiston

ANSWER: Everything should be back to normal now with the two Lee’s! They just switched off for a while because Lee Nelson was working on a special project. It must have been great for him to work with his wife, Cindy Williams, for a bit!

