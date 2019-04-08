100 years ago: 1919

The Stanton Bird Club will meet at the Auburn Chamber of Commerce room at 7:30 p.m. A schedule for field work for April will be given out.

50 years ago: 1969

Auburn police discovered a yellow metal box and a used transmission this morning on the river bank along North River Road and said the items may be among items stolen in a break. Patrolman Normand Demers, who made the find at 6:33 a.m., said the box contained a towel dispenser believed to be the kind used at a car wash. The items were taken to police headquarters, and the investigation is continuing.

25 years ago: 1994

The Mechanic Falls Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to ban smoking in all of the town’s public buildings. The no-smoking regulation goes into effect in the town office, the fire station, the library and the Public Works and Water Department buildings.

