RUMFORD — Winning essayists in this year’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education program cited valuable lessons learned in resisting use of illegal drugs, alcohol and cigarettes and dealing with stress and bullying.

“The D.A.R.E. program is more about having a better life and, so far (it) has really impacted my life in a great way,” Aeryana Laigle, a fifth-grader at Meroby Elementary School in Mexico, wrote.

She said Rumford Police Department Sgt. Doug Maifeld introduced them to D.A.R.E. to make sure their lives don’t have stress, drugs or alcohol.

“Now, in the future, I feel I will make great decisions,” she wrote.

For Dexter Rice, a fifth-grader at Rumford Elementary School, the lessons on the dangers of smoking raised concerns for him.

“In cigarettes, there are 200 known harmful chemicals, which means there could be more,” he wrote. “Also, someone I love and care about smokes and he has damaged his body. I do not want to end up like him. I promise never to use cigarettes.”

Fifth-grader Faith Neans of Meroby Elementary School wrote that Maifeld’s lesson on self-esteem impacted her the most.

“Self-esteem is how you feel about yourself, good or bad,” she wrote. “Ever since the day of this lesson, I’ve been reminded to have positive feelings about myself and help others to do the same.”

For Cora DeVore, learning how to deal with bullying was helpful. The Rumford Elementary School fifth-grader said she gets nervous in those situations and Maifeld had suggestions that were helpful.

“There are some ways to get rid of your nervousness,” she wrote. “You can take a deep breath and calm down; another way is to think about what you have in common” with bullies so you can help them.

The four students were among 83 from both schools who received their D.A.R.E. graduation certificates April 3 at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.

Maifeld, who has taught the program for 26 of the department’s 31 years of sponsorship, was the keynote speaker.

“For 14 weeks, from October to April, I’ve gone with them at lunch,” he said. “I’ve gone with them at recess. “I’m there for them.

“And I continue to be there for them, throughout,” he said. “The kids all get my cop card with my email address on it. They can contact the Police Department at any time.”

Maifeld presented Meroby fifth grade teacher Greig Parr, who is retiring this year, with a certificate of appreciation and a gift card for his 20 years with the program.

Parr said of Maifeld that when he walks into the Meroby school once a week, “the kids are glaring out the window, waiting.”

“I’m trying to get their attention for a lesson,” Parr said, “and they’re looking for his cruiser to pull up. They know that for an hour, they’re going to have a very exciting and informative lesson on everything like self-esteem to domestic violence.

“They absolutely love this guy. He spends time on the playground playing basketball with them, has lunch with them. It’s been a thrill sitting back and watching him educate the young kids in our community.”

