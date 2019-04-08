MINOT — A public meeting on broadband internet service has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Town Office, Town Manager Danielle Loring announced Monday.

Brian Lippold of Casco Bay Advisors will offer steps the town could take to expand service.

The meeting follows results from an online survey of residents, with most of the 152 respondents saying connection speeds are “inadequate and underrepresented,” Loring told selectmen Monday night.

The survey was administered through the town website the past two weeks.

Loring said a planning grant through the ConnectME Authority or a Community Development Block Grant could be sources of funding.

The ConnectMe Authority arranges funds for municipalities or groups of municipalities to develop and expand broadband service to unserved or underserved areas.

Loring will contact officials in Hebron, Mechanic Falls and Poland to see if they are interested in participating in the expansion. She said more than 20 residents are interested in serving in the Broadband Task Force.

In other matters, selectmen approved Fire Chief Jim Allen’s request to adjust wages for volunteers. For 2019, a probationary firefighter with no certification will receive $11 per hour to comply with Maine’s minimum wage law. The pay rate increases depending on rank, certification, training and years of service.

Selectmen are scheduled to meet April 29 to consider bids for the fire-rescue pumper truck.

The board approved adopting the state’s Motor Vehicle Rapid Renewal Online Registration Services.

It also appointed Mechanic Falls Town Clerk Miranda Hinkley and Poland Town Manager Matthew Garside as fair hearing authorities for General Assistance applicants.

