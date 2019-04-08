LEWISTON — Museum L-A is thrilled to invite seniors to participate in its first senior arts workshop program. For the first installment of a three-part workshop series, the museum will be hosting a free poetry workshop called “Seeing with the Heart’s Ear,” led by guest teaching artist Martin Steingesser.

Steingesser is Portland’s first poet laureate, an accomplished author, a performance poet and a teacher. He will be guiding workshop members on their poetry journey over the course of an eight-week session.

The poetry workshop offers inspiration and opportunity for participants to learn new writing tools to serve their consciousness in expressive ways. The aim is to encourage and nurture stronger, clearer and more expressive writing and poetry.

The museum is looking for 12 willing participants over the age of 50 to join on the poetry journey from April 13 to June 1. The workshops will happen at Museum L-A from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday. After the session has ended, the poets, their friends and family, and the public will be invited to attend a poetry reading event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, to celebrate the work they have accomplished.

In addition to “Seeing with the Heart’s Ear,” Museum L-A will host two more senior arts programs over the next year through a grant program called Seeding Vitality Arts in Museum. This initiative is funded by Aroha Philanthropies and was designed to support the development and expansion of successful creative aging programs.

The goal is to inspire and enable older adults to learn, make and share the arts in ways that are novel, complex and socially engaging. The work is driven by teaching artists whose creative process and understanding of older adults bring joy, connection, improved health and well being, and a renewed sense of purpose to older adults.

Museum L-A was chosen as one of only 20 museums throughout the U.S. to receive the grant and, although this is one of Museum L-A’s first dedicated senior arts programs, staff is looking toward being able to continue the practice for many years to come.

If interested in registering for the poetry workshop, call Museum L-A at 207-333-3881. Emma Sieh, Museum L-A’s collection and exhibits coordinator, will field all registration queries.

For more information about the program, visit www.museumla.org.

