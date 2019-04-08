LEWISTON – Bertha B. “Betty” Cote Pelletier, born Feb. 26, 1923, widow of Leo F. Pelletier who died Nov. 14, 1985, daughter of Emmanuel J. Cote and Malvina Lizotte Cote, passed on April 4, 2019.

She was predeceased by a son, George Romeo Pelletier. She leaves a daughter, Diana Lee Pelletier Surette; a grandson, Zachary and his partner, Stefanie; as well as a great-grandson, Dominic, who were all loved very much.

Bertha was the eldest of a very large family and was predeceased by four sisters, Emma Roberge, Trene Cote, Noella Veilleau and Constance Pomerleau. She was also predeceased by five brothers, Arthur Cote, Robert Cote, Romeo Cote, Emmanuel Cote Jr. and Ernest Cote.

She is survived by five sisters, Georgette Morin, Rita Cote, Marie Soucy, Theresa Cote, Lauriune Gervais and by two brothers, Joseph Cote and Henry Cote.

Bertha enjoyed a career singing country music live and on the radio, performing under the name of “Betty Cote”, a name recognized by many today for her trademark yodeling, a skill she possessed into her 90s and was pleased to perform upon request. She also had a great passion for beano.

Bertha had many special friends whom she loved and who loved her. Among those she especially loved were the Martin family, Tom and Jeff.

Bertha was much loved and will be sorely missed.

Services will be announced at a later date.

