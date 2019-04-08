AUBURN – Dorothy M. Edmunds, 93, a resident of Canton, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Hospice House of Androscoggin, surrounded by her family. She was born July 24, 1925 in Buckfield, the daughter of Ernest F. Bean and Margaret (Record) Bean. She was a 1944 graduate of Buckfield High School and continued her education at Bliss College in Lewiston.

On Sept. 25, 1948, in South Paris, she married Leon Edmunds of Hartford. They enjoyed 58 years together before his passing in 2006. She worked at Livermore Shoe and enjoyed devoting the rest of her time to her family and home. Dorothy was a member of the Jay Baptist Church. She enjoyed all crafts especially knitting, crocheting and sewing.

She is survived by her daughters, Alta Currier and husband, John of Oxford, Annette Faust of Kittery Point, Donna-Lee Edmunds of Rochester, N.H., and Melanie Hill and husband. Clarence of Hartford, her son, Ernest Edmunds and wife, Georgianna of Canton; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Ernest Bean Jr. and wife, Marguerite of Buckfield.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Leon Edmunds; and son-in-law, William Faust.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the funeral service. Private interment Pine Grove Cemetery, Route 108, Canton, Maine.

