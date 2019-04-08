SCARBOROUGH – Jean Noyes, 90, died Saturday April 6, 2019 at the Gosnell House in Scarborough. She was a resident of Ocean View in Falmouth and was formerly of Rangeley and Rumford.

Born in Alberta, Canada on April 6, 1929 she was a daughter of Harold and Ellen (Hall) Leach. Following the death of her father she was adopted by Robert Constantine. She was a graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford.

Jean was a vice president of the Rumford Branch of Maine National Bank. That is where she met her husband, Shelton C. Noyes who ran his own real estate firm. Jean earned her broker’s license and worked with him, developing and selling camps in the Rangeley Lakes area. Throughout her life, Jean also volunteered as a bird bander for the Maine Audubon Society and helped to establish Western Maine Audubon in Farmington. She served as president of the Rangeley Library Association and originated the Rangeley telephone directory as a fund raiser for the library. She was also District Deputy Grand Matron of Mount Zircon Chapter #142 Eastern Star. She and her husband wintered in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. In her younger years, she became proficient in fly-tying for her fishing family and friends. She also had a life-long interest in genealogy and was a member of the local DAR Ameriscoggin Chapter.

Some years ago, as part of a land swap deal to enlarge Rangeley State Park, Jean acquired the 30-plus acre Niboban campsites on the south shore of Rangeley Lake and built eight new year-round cabins that were available for fishing, family vacations, hunting, and snowmobiling.

Jean is survived by her sister, Hazel Gull; and husband, Ted of Ellicott City, Md.; a stepdaughter, Betsy Smith of Fla.; sister-in-law, Carol Constantine of Brandon, Vt.; a special friend, Wes Miller, that she treated as a son

She was predeceased by two brothers, Robert Constantine Jr. and Edwin Constantine and two sisters, Crystal Terry and Betty Baird.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday April 10, at the Rangeley Free Baptist Church, 3 Lake Street in Rangeley. Friends and family are invited to call at the church after 1 p.m., prior to the funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St. Rumford.

