AUBURN – Rose Marie Small, 94, formerly of Central Avenue, Lewiston, passed away at Clover Manor in Auburn on April 6, 2019. She was born Rose Marie Piselli on Oct. 7, 1924 in Auburn, to Joseph and Vittoria (Urzia) Piselli. Educated in local schools, Rose graduated from Edward Little High School, class of ’42, and Bliss Business College. She started her secretarial career at North American Phillips in Lewiston and then was a legal secretary for Murphy & Coyne Law Offices for many years.

Rose married Raymond George Ouellette in July 1947 and had four children: Raymond G. Ouellette Jr., Ronald P. Ouellette, Patricia A. (Ouellette) Goughnour, and Pamela M. Ouellette. Rose divorced, and in 1964 remarried Donald F. Small.

During her long life, she was an active member of the Legal Secretaries, Sons of Italy, St. Mary’s Patronesses, St. Vincent Du Paul Society, and Rosary Sodality; she loved playing bingo at the Auburn Senior Citizens. She and her husband, Don traveled to Italy, as she was very proud of her Italian heritage. During their retired years, they enjoyed traveling across the U.S., and lived in Florida for over a decade, before returning back home to Maine in 2001. Rose was an avid fan of the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox and she was featured on the front page of the Lewiston Sun Journal when the Pats won the Super Bowl in 2016.

A member of the former St. Patrick’s Church, Rose was predeceased by her husband, Donald F. Small; her brother, Michael Piselli, and her sister, Frances Piselli McMahon.

She is survived by all her four children; her sister, Grace Piselli Keene; three grandchildren, Colonel Christopher J. Ouellette, USAF, Adam R. Begin, and Sarah P. Higgins; four great-grandchildren, John “Jack” Ouellette, Lacie Higgins, Gabriel Ouellette, and Ella Higgins; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Rose’s family are grateful to Clover Manor Skilled Nursing and Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice for their loving care.

Visitation hours are on Monday, April 8, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, April 9, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 607 Sabattus Street, Lewiston. Condolences and a video tribute may be accessed online at www.albert-burpee.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to

Androscoggin Home

Healthcare & Hospice,

15 Strawberry Ave.,

Lewiston, ME 04240.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: