PERU — The Oxford County Sheriff’s Department said a Monday afternoon accident on Auburn Road was a fatal.
Deputy Chief James Urqhart said the crash was “being investigated as a fatal accident.” The crash was first reported at about 2:30 p.m.
This story will be updated.
