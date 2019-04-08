Charges
Androscoggin County
- Adam Easter, 42, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating after suspension, 7:20 a.m. Monday on Route 196.
Auburn
- Anthony Gallo, 31, of Auburn, on a charge of failure to report and an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:30 p.m. Sunday at 80 Pleasant St.
- Robert Hermanson, 52, of Buckfield, on an outstanding warrant, 5:10 p.m. Monday at the Wal-Mart in Auburn.
Lewiston
- Daniel Amuso, 35, of Lewiston, on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and refusal to stop for an officer, 10 p.m. Sunday at Maple and Canal streets.
- Sarah Stretton, 28, of Poland, on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, 11:56 p.m. Sunday at Main and Holland streets.
- Jarvis Walls, 55, of Lewiston, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear and unpaid restitution, 1:49 a.m. Monday in Lewiston.
- Corey Mcnaulty, 24, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 3:45 p.m. Monday at the Probation and Parole Office in Lewiston.
Accidents
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by Michael L. Vermette, 54, of East Waterboro and Oudom T. Thanephonesy, 24, of Portland collided at 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Court Street. The 2013 Hyundai owned by Vermette and the 2012 Nissan owned by Thanephonesy received functional damage.
- A vehicle driven by Joshua M Gilchrist, 21, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Mitchell J. Cunningham, 52, of Roxbury while Cunningham was stopped in traffic at 4:04 p.m. Friday on Center Street. The 2006 Audi owned by Gilchrist was towed, and the 2010 GMC owned by Cunningham received functional damage.
