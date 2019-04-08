RANGELEY — The Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) announces a Call to Artists for three juried shows with cash prizes: Art in August, an outdoor art and crafts show and sale; the Western Mountain Photography Show, a juried competition and exhibit; and new this year, the Artists Trail Fine Art Exhibit, a juried show of original art.

The RFA’s 39th annual Art in August will be held in the heart of Oquossoc Village in the Rangeley Lakes Region from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. It is an established and well-attended open-air exhibit and sale with cash prizes in two categories. Applications must be received by Saturday, June 15.

Another opportunity features the Artists Trail, a new joint project of the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust and the RFA, designating 15 specific scenic sites in the Rangeley Region perfect for photographers and “plein air” painters.

The fifth annual Western Mountain Photography Show will be held at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery from Sept. 14 to 30. Photographers may submit up to three images to earn cash prizes in two categories. The opening reception and awards ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. The deadline for digital submissions is Friday, July 19.

The Artists Trail Fine Art Exhibit is a new juried show of original art in any medium that features the sites of the Artists Trail. The dates are Oct. 5 to Nov. 2, with the opening at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

For complete information and application forms on all three of the opportunities, call 207-864-5000 or visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on the “Visual Arts” tab at the top of the page.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: