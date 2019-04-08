AUBURN — Mary Milligan, a senior at Saint Dominic Academy and daughter of Scott and Elizabeth Milligan of Winthrop, has been selected to receive the 2019 Principal’s Award, Principal Donald Fournier has announced. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

Fournier stated, “Mary has continuously displayed the very best in study, prayer, community and service, four attributes that we emphasize at St. Dom’s.

Milligan is the co-editor of Key Club, an assistant chaplain, a member of the National Honor Society and Student Senate, currently serving as vice president. She has been a student ambassador, attended Model UN and is serving as treasurer of the senior class and business editor of the yearbook.

She will join fellow classmates on a week-long Mission Mississippi outreach during April vacation. She has consistently been a student of the highest caliber as evidenced by her numerous awards throughout her high school career. She was selected as the recipient of the Williams College Book Award, Clarkson University Leadership Award and of the Bishop Cote Award.

Fournier noted, “Mary very much deserves this recognition. She is a very respected member of the student body and is inspirational in her work ethic and ability to always strive for the best.”

