DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Woman’s Literary Union is planning a Teddy Bear Picnic Tea on April 27 and 28 at the Foss Mansion, 19 Elm St. in Auburn. To donate picnic-style tablecloths to the WLU, call me at 795-6134. Any donations are tax deductible.

— Kathy, no town

ANSWER: This sounds so cute and fun. There are four seatings for the tea and the cost is $12 per person. The times are 10 a.m. and noon Saturday and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.

To purchase tickets and get information contact Doreen at 5771784 or [email protected], or visit womansliteraryunion.org.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: On the morning of March 15 I was driving home from work on the turnpike and saw a state police vehicle that had pulled over a speeder. I drove by him like the rest of the traffic. Next thing I know, there were blue lights behind me. The trooper said I hadn’t moved over or slowed down when I passed him. I don’t understand why he pulled me over as I did everything I could. I gave him my license and answered questions, but his attitude toward me was unbelievable. Why was I treated in such a manner?

— No Name, Lewiston

ANSWER: According to a recent article in the Portland Press Herald, following many recent accidents on Maine highways involving state troopers and other emergency vehicles, there has been a crackdown on Maine’s “Move Over” law.

The law states that anyone operating a vehicle passing stationary, authorized emergency vehicles with flashing lights, including firetrucks, police cruisers, ambulances, tow trucks, etc. in the breakdown lane or shoulder of the road to move over into another lane if possible, and if not, to pass at a safe distance and speed.

Because there have been so many accidents, including fatalities when drivers have neglected to move over, law enforcement officers are much more vigilant regarding drivers who don’t follow this law. Those who are in violation are served with a summons and a $311 fine.

It’s common sense to move over if at all possible and for heaven’s sake, slow down when you see something happening in the breakdown lane. Just because other drivers are whizzing by or not moving over certainly doesn’t make it OK.

As far as the officer’s conduct toward you goes, whether you have a complaint or a compliment, you can report it to any Maine State Police Regional Communication Center and request to speak to a supervisor. You can also write to The Office of Professional Standards at State House Station 164, Augusta, ME 04333. Other options are to contact Lt. Anna H. Love at 624-7291 or email her at a[email protected]. There is also an online form at https://www.maine.gov/dps/msp/about/contact/OPS/comments

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Aren’t we supposed to get our bills via mail at least two weeks before they are due? If we don’t, who should be notified?

— No name, Wilton

ANSWER: In a perfect world, yes, you should be receiving your bills in a timely manner. My best advice is to call the business’ billing office and let them know.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

< Previous

Next >

filed under: