You see a permit for $39 million and cannot help but do a double take. Just some of the activity out of the Lewiston and Auburn code offices in March, according to city records:

Bates College’s contractor pulled a $39 million building permit for its new science and technology building at 45 Campus Ave. in Lewiston. Keep up with construction updates online.

A $380,000 office building is planned for 491 Washington St. N in Auburn, with Levasseur Landscaping as the contractor.

CVS is remodeling its interior and upgrading part of its parking lot in a $71,000 project at 8 Union St. in Auburn.

New England School of Metalworks is planning a $113,000 addition for its blacksmithing school at 7 Albiston Way in Auburn.

Custom Design & Restoration, LLC, is renovating 35 Laurel Ave. in Auburn to create 10 apartments in a $275,000 project.

This story was originally published April 8, 2019, in “The Buzz: Auburn brothers are on the box, hiring as frozen seafood meals keep growing.” Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 689-2844 or [email protected]

