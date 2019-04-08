WINTHROP — The Bailey Public Library in downtown Winthrop will celebrate poetry month by hosting former Maine poet laureate Wesley McNair at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30.

During his term as poet laureate, McNair launched five statewide initiatives in partnership with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “All of them have the same motive,” he says, “which is to make poetry part of the cultural life we all share.”

McNair, who has twice been invited to read his poems at the Library of Congress, will read from his poetry collection and discuss the publishing process.

McNair has won numerous awards for his poetry over the years, including Rockefeller and Guggenheim fellowships, and a United States Artists Fellowship as one of America’s “finest living artists.”

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 207-377-8673.

