AUBURN — The Androscoggin County grand jury recently handed up the following indictments:

Fuad Abdi, 20, 191 Pine St., Apt. 3, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, disorderly conduct and criminal forfeiture on Dec. 2.

Ernst Anduze, 28, 23 Bolduc St., Apt. 2, Lewiston, burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated criminal trespass and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on Jan. 4.

Dominique Bailey, 29, 33 Winter St., Lewiston, burglary, robbery, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, three counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on Jan. 9.

Joshua D. Blackerby, 33, 92 Pine St., Lewiston, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault on Dec. 31.

Kyle James Cathey, 34, 127 Richmond Road, Litchfield, trafficking in prison contraband and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Dec. 27.

Jerome R. Cole Jr., 42, 73 Hunton Loop, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking on Dec. 9.

Robert M. Conklin Jr., 43, 78 Bradford Lane, South China, eluding an officer, criminal OUI, failure to stop for an officer, operating after suspension, leaving scene of an accident involving property damage, refusing to submit to arrest, violation of condition of release and driving to endanger on Jan. 19.

Deven A. Coy, 33, transient, theft by unauthorized taking on Dec. 23.

Christopher J. Cureton, 36, 66 Bradley St., Apt. 2F, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking and violation of condition of release on Dec. 10.

Chad H. Fogg, 37, transient, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking on Nov. 6.

Angela M. Fortin, 39, 747 Lisbon St., Apt. 3, Lewiston, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, criminal OUI and operating beyond license condition or restriction on Dec. 27.

Tye Hall, 24, 1378 Park St., Livermore Falls, aggravated assault, violation of condition of release and domestic violence assault on Jan. 4.

Betty Sue Higgins, 61, 41 Clinton St., Gardiner, theft by unauthorized taking on Feb. 17 and Sept. 16.

Cody Hilliard, 24, 906 Lisbon St., Lewiston, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief on Dec. 27.

Willie Holmes Jr., 44, 33 Howard St., Lewiston, operating after revocation and leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle on June 29.

Cody J. Huston, 28, 6 Bear Mountain Road, Livermore, domestic violence assault on Jan. 13, 25 and 27, aggravated assault on Jan. 26 and assault on a child under 6 years old on Jan. 27.

Ryan P. Lizotte, 27, 108 Seventh St., first floor, Auburn, robbery and theft by unauthorized taking on Jan. 23.

Edward R. Longley, 23, 84 Kinderhook Lane, Randolph, two counts of gross sexual assault, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence assault on Dec. 26.

Adam Michael Marchand, 29, 24 Dunn St., Auburn, aggravated assault, criminal trespass and violation of condition of release on Dec. 29.

Warren Mantu Mongo, 45, 248 Turner St., Auburn, operating after revocation, driving to endanger, operating without a license, failure to stop for an officer, refusing to submit to arrest and violation of condition of release on Feb. 7.

Sandra L. Morin, 56, 40 Orestis Way, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking and forgery on Nov. 15, 2015 and July 23, 2018.

John K. Perkins, 31, 6 Sabatino Drive, Windham, theft by unauthorized taking on Dec. 15.

Margaret Jean Pooler, 52, 253 Lincoln St., first floor, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking on Oct. 27.

Debbie Raymond, 50, 25 Demi Circle, Lewiston, aggravated criminal operating under the influence and operating without a license on Jan. 25.

Albert D. Robertson, 50, 66 Howe St., Lewiston, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and violation of condition of release on Jan. 15.

Leslie Scott, 46, 126 College St., Lewiston, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture on Dec. 27.

Jacob Shuman, 40, 130 Oxford St. 2A, Lewiston, assault, assault on an officer, terrorizing, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest on Jan. 6.

Fantasia Small, 28, 28 Newbury St., Auburn, unauthorized use of property and refusing to submit to arrest on Dec. 31.

Dolor R. Smith III, 23, 526 East Ave., Apt. 101, Lewiston, aggravated assault, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, receiving stolen property, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on Dec. 18.

David St. Amand, 33, 50 Highland Ave., Auburn, domestic violence assault on a child under 6 years old and endangering the welfare of a child on Jan. 10.

Michael Williams, 28, 526 East Ave., Apt. 102, Lewiston, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture on July 6.

Louis J. Zucco, 37, 155 Hospital St., Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking on Jan. 7.

