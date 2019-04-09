AUBURN — The City of Auburn announces the 2019 Bulky Waste Pickup program for residents. Bulky Waste Pickup allows residents who currently receive weekly trash pickup from the city to dispose of materials not normally picked up during weekly solid waste collection. Items to be collected will include furniture, rugs, appliances and more (full list below), however residents are reminded that wood waste, including construction and demolition debris, will not be collected.

Public Works crews will collect materials between May 6 and May 17, at normal collection points, during the dates listed below. All waste must be at roadside by 7 a.m. on the date that collection begins for each area. Crews will remove waste on a street-by-street basis and will not return to a street once waste material has been collected. No bulky waste may be placed curbside prior to Saturday, May 4.

Residents with: Should have waste roadside by: Monday waste collection Monday, May 6 Tuesday waste collection Monday, May 6 Wednesday waste collection Monday, May 6 Thursday waste collection Monday, May 13 Friday waste collection Monday, May 13

In addition, from May 4 to 18, Auburn residents may bring their bulky waste materials (excluding brush and tires) directly to the Maine Waste to Energy facility on Goldthwaite Road free. Proof of Auburn residency is required. MWE is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.

It should be noted that it is against city ordinance for persons to scavenge through piles of debris put curbside for collection. If caught, this violation is punishable up with a fine of up to $1,000. Residents who observe this activity are encouraged to report it to Public Works: 207-333-6670.

Materials must be separated by type and placed in neat piles (do not block sidewalks). Bulky waste must be kept separate from normal household waste. No more than one truck load of materials will be collected per residence.

Materials to be collected:

• Brush: Must be placed with butt ends facing the street in a neat pile; no more than a pickup truck load will be collected; additional brush can be brought to Public Works on Gracelawn Road;

• Furniture;

• Rugs: Must be rolled and taped;

• Mattresses and box springs: Limit of six combined;

• Tires: Four tire limit;

• Metals: No large auto parts or metals containing hazardous materials;

• Propane tanks;

• White Goods: Washers, dryers, refrigerators, small appliances, etc.; and

• Televisions: These can also be brought to Public Works at any time, free of charge.

Materials that will not be collected:

• No liquids of any type, including paints, oils, cleaners or gasoline;

• No wood waste, including construction and demolition debris;

• No manufactured or pressure-treated wood;

• No sheetrock; and

• No shingles.

