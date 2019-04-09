FARMINGTON — Auburn native Benjamin White has been appointed director of the University of Maine at Farmington’s Fitness and Recreation Center, effective April 1, according to Julie Davis, director of athletics, fitness and recreation.

White has been director of health and wellness at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA and vice president and chief operating officer of DSE Rec Software, a Massachusetts-based company that provides recreation management software solutions to the college and university market.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology at Stonehill College and a master’s degree in exercise and sport science at Oregon State University, where he served as director of intramural sports. He has also been assistant director of recreational services at Bridgewater State University and director of recreation and aquatics at Brandeis University.

As director, White oversees the university’s 42,493-square-foot facility, encompassing three multipurpose courts, an eighth-mile track, cardio and weight rooms, and a 25-yard, six-lane pool.

He is also responsible for the building’s staff of six professionals, 100 student employees and the vast array of programming they deliver — everything from physical education classes, group fitness instruction and intramurals to personal training, aquatics and the Mainely Outdoors Program.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: