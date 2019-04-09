FARMINGTON — About 160 people took part in the Best Take-out Pizza in Franklin County on April 6.
Franklin County Chamber of Commerce sponsored the Taste of Farmington contest. Participating businesses were Arkay Pizza, The Dugout Bar & Grill, Calzolaio Pasta Co., The Homestead Kitchen and Mosher’s Seafood and More.
The Dugout Bar & Grill won both categories: best cheese pizza and best specialty pizza.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Encore
Sky-high sculptures weave life, magic into city blocks
-
Encore
Museums should be careful about showing you memes
-
Encore
Bowdoin College Museum of Art to host talk on new “Interwoven” exhibit
-
Encore
Art museum to present scholar’s tour of ‘Modernism for All: The Bauhaus at 100’
-
Dear Abby
News of son’s open marriage leaves his parents in shock