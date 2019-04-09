FARMINGTON — About 160 people took part in the Best Take-out Pizza in Franklin County on April 6.

Franklin County Chamber of Commerce sponsored the Taste of Farmington contest. Participating businesses were Arkay Pizza, The Dugout Bar & Grill, Calzolaio Pasta Co., The Homestead Kitchen and Mosher’s Seafood and More.

The Dugout Bar & Grill won both categories: best cheese pizza and best specialty pizza.

