WILTON — A fire that burned a local woman Monday may have been caused by smoking materials, the spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.

Stephen McCausland said firefighters rescued and resuscitated Lauralyn Wright, 54, outside her bedroom at Village View Apartments at 101 Village View St.

McCausland said Wright had suffered burns and serious smoke inhalation. Her dog did not survive.

Wright was taken by ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, and then to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

McCausland said the fire, reported at about 7:30 a.m., started in Wright’s bedroom and was contained to that area.

State fire investigators and Wilton firefighters continued their investigation Tuesday.

