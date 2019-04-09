  • Cory J. Hutchinson, 32, Wilton, domestic violence assault, April 4, $1,000 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
  • Robert J. Mailloux, 41, Jay, violation condition of release, operating after habitual offender revocation-prior, motion to revoke deferred disposition, April 5, $500 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
  • Andrew W. Hickman, 35, Vienna, violation condition of release, operating while license is suspended or revoked-three priors, April 6, no bail listed as of April 9, Jay Police Department.
  • Roger Dean Dyer, 47, New Vineyard, domestic violence assault, April 6, $250 cash bail, Maine State Police.
  • Alvin E. Snow, 63, Livermore Falls, violation condition of release, April 7, referred back to court summons date, Jay Police Department.
  • Philip W. Caldwell Jr., 35, Jay, operating under the influence, April 8, $250 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
  • Monica L. Morgan, 38, Jay, warrant failure to appear, April 8, $500 cash bail, Wilton Police Department.
  • Darcy Clayton Ellis Jr., 49, New Sharon, probation hold, April 8, no bail listed as of April 9, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
crime, Farmington Maine, police log
