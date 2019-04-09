LEWISTON — The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society is now accepting registrations for people and their canine friends to walk in the Strutt your Mutt or run in the Dash for Dogs 5K on Sunday, April 28.

Both events will take place at the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the timed run and walk (the walk is not timed) starting at 9. Cost to preregister for both the 5K and the walk is $25 in advance or $30 onsite the day of the event.

The money raised stays in the community and directly benefits the homeless, abandoned and abused animals at the humane society for their food, shelter, veterinary care and a chance at a new home.

This is a casual “people” run/walk along the Androscoggin Riverside Trail; dogs are welcome, but not necessary. Participating as a team through a business or with friends is also encouraged. Dogs must be leashed on leads no longer that 6’ (no retractable leashes allowed) and have their current rabies vaccination. No dogs in heat. Sign-up information is available at the shelter or online at www.SavingPetsInMaine.org.

The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, located at 55 Strawberry Ave., provides a safe haven for over 3,000 sick, homeless and abused animals in the greater Androscoggin area a year. The primary support for the shelter comes from fundraising events, such as Strutt your Mutt and the Dash for Dogs 5K and donations of concerned citizens.

If interested in learning more about volunteering at the shelter or adopting an animal call 207-783-2311, visit www.SavingPetsInMaine.org or join them on www.facebook/GAHumane.

