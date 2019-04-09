AUBURN — Hailey Lebel of Turner has joined the Fontaine Family — The Real Estate Leader at the Auburn location.

Lebel grew up in Lewiston and attended Lewiston High School. She has an extensive background in customer service, including employment at L.L.Bean, Starbucks and Buffalo Wild Wings. She works as a server at DaVinci’s Eatery in Lewiston while building her real estate career. She holds a sales agent real estate license in Maine.

Her hobbies include working out, sewing and interior design.

