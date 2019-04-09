OXFORD — The Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce, together with the Central Maine Human Resources Association and the Oxford Casino Hotel, are sponsoring a human resources workshop at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the Oxford Casino.

The program will focus on family medical leave but tie in other laws that often come into play. The workshop will provide SHRM and HRCI credits.

Cost is $15 for chamber members; $25 for nonmembers. Breakfast is provided.

For more information or to register, call the chamber at 207-743-2281 or go to the chamber website at oxfordhillsmaine.com/ and click on “Events.”

