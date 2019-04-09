On March 23, students from JKA Maine Karate Academy in Greene competed in the Battle of Maine karate tournament at Thomas College. The team brought home 18 trophies. Pictured from left, back row: Connor Francis, Chhoeun Thy, Charlene Marquis, Yuki Torres, Andrew Evans, Ariana Touchette-Ruiz, Rich Boucher, Mika Torres, Dave Roy, Rosh Torres, Ben Farris, Darryl Farris and Sensei Ferdie Torres; second row: Miguel Torres, Liam Laflamme, Kondey Bol, Ian Thibodeau, Levi Laflamme and Caleb Harrington.
