SKOWHEGAN — John Witherspoon, president and CEO of Skowhegan Savings Bank, will retire at the end of the year.

He continue as CEO until the end of the year and will continue to serve on the board of directors.

Witherspoon began his banking career in 1979 at Kingfield Savings Bank. In 1984, at the age of 27, he was named president and CEO and served in that capacity until 2000, leading it through major acquisitions and a merger. In 2003, he became the chief executive officer of the Finance Authority of Maine.

He was appointed president and CEO of Skowhegan Savings Bank in 2007.

He has served as president of the Maine Association of Community Banks and as director of the Maine Bankers Association. He serves on the board of directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston.

Witherspoon is also active in his community and serves on the boards of the Maine Community Foundation, Maine Huts and Trails and Redington Fairview Hospital.

